VAN RHEENEN, Willem Carolus (Wim). Wim passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning the 12th of June 2019, one week short of his 90th birthday. Dearly beloved husband of the late Elly. He will be sadly missed by his children and their spouses - Annelies and the late Michiel, Alexander and Debbie. Opa to his grandchildren and their spouses Nick and Chris, Alexa and Liam, Tim and Amy from Auckland, Tamsyn and Chris, Luke, Kelsey, Caitlyn, Rhys and Olivia from Melbourne, and his great grandchildren Isabella and Tyler, Jensen and Anya, Cooper, and Spencer. Dad you will always be remembered for your intelligence, wicked sense of humour and loving nature. You were our rock, we carry you in our hearts forever. Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 24 Picton Street, Howick, Auckland at 11am on Tuesday the 18th of June 2019. To be followed by Private Cremation.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 14, 2019