ELSDON, Willam Thomas David John Ross (Ross). Passed away at Craigweil House, Parakai, 13th May 2020, aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Shirley. Cherished father of Brenda, Pauline and Barbara and Sons in law Bruce and Benny. Grandad to Tyler, Amy, Brianna, Kristian, Steven, Darcy, Xavier and Olivia. Great Grandad to Ocean Leigh and Amara. A private service to be held by invitation only. Always be in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace. To receive an online link to watch the Live stream please contact Hibiscus Funeral Services 0800 420 470 or [email protected] co.nz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2020