Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
SH1
Putaruru
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
SH1
Putaruru
Wilhelmina (Mien) VAN BUSSEL


1930 - 2020
Wilhelmina (Mien) VAN BUSSEL Notice
VAN BUSSEL, Wilhelmina (Mien). 15 August 1930 - 14 February 2020. Passed peacefully in her sleep at Cardona Resthome Putaruru. Beloved wife of Bert for 65 years. Loved Mum and Mother in law to Toos and Bert (deceased), Hans (deceased), Marian and Murray, and Frank and Karen. Loved Oma of seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. "Mum (Oma) you will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts." Donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Rosary for Mien will be recited at the St Patrick's Catholic Church, SH1, Putaruru on Tuesday 18th February at 7pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the above church on Wednesday 19th February at 11am followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to all the Doctors, Nurses and staff of Putaruru Family Doctors, the District Nurses, and all staff at Cardrona for their love, care and support. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
