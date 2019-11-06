|
TAYLOR, Wilhelmina (Mina). Passed away on 2 November 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David (deceased) and Rosemary, Karen, Selwyn and Julie. Loved Nana of Anthea, Charlotte and Cameron, Damien, Kimberley and Brittany. Great Nana to Lucas, Parker, Audrey and Archer. Special thanks to Bruce McLaren staff. A service to celebrate Mina's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday 9 November at 11.am. Communications to: Taylor Family, P.O. Box 39063, Howick 2014, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019