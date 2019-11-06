Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilhelmina TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilhelmina (Mina) TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Wilhelmina (Mina) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Wilhelmina (Mina). Passed away on 2 November 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David (deceased) and Rosemary, Karen, Selwyn and Julie. Loved Nana of Anthea, Charlotte and Cameron, Damien, Kimberley and Brittany. Great Nana to Lucas, Parker, Audrey and Archer. Special thanks to Bruce McLaren staff. A service to celebrate Mina's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday 9 November at 11.am. Communications to: Taylor Family, P.O. Box 39063, Howick 2014, Auckland.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilhelmina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -