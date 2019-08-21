Home

Wilhelmina Ruth (Billie) ADLINGTON Notice
ADLINGTON, Wilhelmina Ruth (Billie). Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Adlington. Much loved Mum of David and Izzy, Susan and Liam and Kaye and Grant. Much loved Nana of Emma, Samantha, Daniel, Nicholas and James. Loved Great Grandmother of Hohepa. A Memorial Services for Billie will be held in Rosa Chapel 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata Tuesday 27 August 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Pohlen Foundation Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the memorial. All communications to the Adlington family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
