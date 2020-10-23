Home

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Paeroa Co-operating Parish
Corner Willoughby and Mackay Streets
Wilhelmina Petronella (nee Nogarede) (Willy) KRUITHOF

KRUITHOF, Wilhelmina Petronella (Willy) (nee Nogarede). Born November 6, 1918. Passed away on April 9, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Jan, loved Mum of Jack and Pauline, Case and the late Pam, Peter and Robyn, Erik and Sabine. Beloved Oma of her many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A Funeral Service to celebrate Willy's life will be held on Saturday the 7th November at 11:00 am. at the Paeroa Co-operating Parish, Corner Willoughby and Mackay Streets. Messages to: Erik, 25 Edwin Road, Paeroa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2020
