Wilhelmina Petronela (Willy) KRUITHOF

Wilhelmina Petronela (Willy) KRUITHOF Notice
KRUITHOF, Wilhelmina Petronela (Willy). Peacefully at Tararu Rest Home, Thames, on 9th April, 2020; in her 102nd year. Dearly loved wife o the late Jan, loved Mum of Jack and Pauline, Case and the late Pam, Peter and Robyn, Erik and Sabine. Beloved Oma of her many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service for Willy will be held at a later date. Messages to: Erik, 25 Edwin Road, Paeroa 3674.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
