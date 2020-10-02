|
|
|
VERMEER, Wilhelmina Maria (Miep). Born 17 June 1933, died 28 September 2020. Deeply loved wife of the late Willem (Wim) and adored mum of John and Yvonne and mother-in-law of Gordon. Cherished Oma of Morgan, Tim and Evie and Tegan and James. "Gone too soon" A Funeral Service will be held to celebrate Miep's life at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Monday 5th October 2020 at 11:00am, and will be followed by a Private Burial. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John's Ambulance Private Bag 14902, Auckland, 1741 would be very much appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2020