Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Wilhelmina Maria (Miep) VERMEER


1933 - 2020
Wilhelmina Maria (Miep) VERMEER Notice
VERMEER, Wilhelmina Maria (Miep). Born 17 June 1933, died 28 September 2020. Deeply loved wife of the late Willem (Wim) and adored mum of John and Yvonne and mother-in-law of Gordon. Cherished Oma of Morgan, Tim and Evie and Tegan and James. "Gone too soon" A Funeral Service will be held to celebrate Miep's life at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Monday 5th October 2020 at 11:00am, and will be followed by a Private Burial. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John's Ambulance Private Bag 14902, Auckland, 1741 would be very much appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2020
