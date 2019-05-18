Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilhelmien NOORT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilhelmien Maria (Bommer) NOORT

Notice Condolences

Wilhelmien Maria (Bommer) NOORT Notice
NOORT, Wilhelmien Maria (nee Bommer). Peacefully on 12 May 2019 at Tamahere Eventide Resthome, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the Late Kees, Cornelius. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Nic and Pam, Dick, and Andrew. Loved grandmother of Rochelle and Trevor, Vannessa and Anton, Ann- Marie and Kayne, Nicola and Mark, and Cameron. Loved great-grandmother of Bradley, Kaitlin, Rhianna, Nadia, Coby, and Libby. A private family service for Wilhelmien has been held, at her request.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.