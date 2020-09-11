|
WRIGHT, Wilfred Victor (Wilf). RNZAF Number: 74692 Wilf passed away peacefully at noon on Wednesday, 9th September 2020. Dearly loved husband of Olive, and respected brother of Jim and Gary (deceased). Father of Paul, Jan, Grant, and Judith, father-in-law of Lisa, George, and Donella, papa of Jenna, Shay, Sven, Michael, Kate, Matt, J'aime, Stephen and Luke, and great grandfather of Nikau, Ariki and Archie. He will be laying in rest at his home from Thursday afternoon for anyone who would like to say goodbye. A private service will be held at Jim and Ngaire's farm - if you wish to attend, please contact the family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2020