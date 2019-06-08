|
|
|
TUNNEY, Wilfred (Wilf). Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 6th June 2019. beloved husband of the late Janet. Loved father and father in law of Michael and Roxan, Stephen, and Gavin. Grandfather to Brad and special Great Grandfather to Darius, Shardaie, Kaiole, Skye and James. In Lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society and these can be left at the Service. All communications to Mike at 021-608-138. The Service for Wilf will be held at The Shone & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson on Thursday, 13th June 2019 at 1.00 pm. Respectfully cared for by Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors F.D.A.N.Z
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
