Newhaven Funerals Burleigh Heads
1 Central Dr
Burleigh Heads, Queensland 4220
07 5593 4777
Wilfred John RICHARDSON.

Wilfred John RICHARDSON. Notice
RICHARDSON, Wilfred John. Passed away at Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia on 23 August 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Beloved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Chrissy, Andrew and Jennifer, Jonathon and Maggie and David (Deceased). Loved grandfather of David, Fred, Sharon, Jordan (Deceased), Emily and Grace. Loved brother of Ken (Deceased), Les (Deceased), Mary, Dorothy (Deceased) and Margaret. Well done good and faithful servant. All communications to: Newhaven Funerals 1 Central Drive Burleigh Heads Queensland Australia 4220 Ph +61-7-55-934-777



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
