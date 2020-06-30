|
BRYHAM, Wilfred Donald (Don). Born April 14, 1932. Passed away on June 28, 2020. Taken from us as a result of an accident. Loving partner of Frances Longden, and loving father and stepfather to Greg Bryham, Kevin Longden, Margaret Thwaites and Sarah Wright. Will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Jack and Alex, daughter-in-laws Olivia and Shelley and family Dorothy and Martin Neilson. A private cremation has been held. Any correspondence to G Bryham, 583 Lusk Rd, RD2, Matakohe, 0594.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 30, 2020