|
|
|
SIMPSON, Wikitoria Ripeka (Wiki). With Heavy hearts, on behalf of the Simpson whanau, our dearly loved wife, mother, sister, aunty and nanny passed away on Saturday 17th August 2019. A Funeral Service for Wiki will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 38 Wellington Street, Opotiki at 11am on Tuesday 20th August followed by a private cremation. We thank you for all your love and support during this sad time. Communications please to the Simpson Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019