Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Wikitoria Ripeka (Wiki) SIMPSON

Wikitoria Ripeka (Wiki) SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON, Wikitoria Ripeka (Wiki). With Heavy hearts, on behalf of the Simpson whanau, our dearly loved wife, mother, sister, aunty and nanny passed away on Saturday 17th August 2019. A Funeral Service for Wiki will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 38 Wellington Street, Opotiki at 11am on Tuesday 20th August followed by a private cremation. We thank you for all your love and support during this sad time. Communications please to the Simpson Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
