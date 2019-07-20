|
WALKER, Wiki. On 17th July 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law Kip and Charlotte, Curly and Susan, Spock and Mo. Much loved nana of Kelly, Spike, Cate and Olivia; Rachel, Rik, Loyd, Alice and Flo; Chanelle, Ana and Henry; and Cara. Loving sister of Pat. In life we loved you dearly In death we love you still In our hearts you hold a special place Nothing else can fill. Our Forever Loving Queen - Nana Wiki xxx A service for Wiki will be held at the Warkworth Town Hall, cnr Alnwick and Neville Streets, Warkworth on Wednesday July 24th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Harbour Hospice (www. harbourhospice.org.nz) would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019