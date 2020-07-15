|
HUNIA, Whetu Karehua ( Tooney). Passed away surrounded by her family on 12th July 2020. Wife to Maurice (Sir) Hunia of 55 Years. Mother to Donna Maree Hunia, Shane Allen Hunia and Gloria Ellen Hunia, (Granddaughter). Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother will be greatly missed by your many family. Whetu's Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 15th July at 10.00am at the Chapel of Tipene Funeral Services, 24 Hill Street, Onehunga. Following this final service there will be a brief graveside service at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery .
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020