|
|
|
PRESTON, Whenua Sylvia (Fen) (nee Hayes). On 2 August 2020, in her 90th year. Beloved youngest daughter of the late William (Bill) and Ivy Hayes. Dearly loved wife of the late John Preston, also of the late Frank Glass. Loved mother of Kane Glass and mother-in-law of Brigid. Loving and loved mother, sister, aunt, great-aunt; educator, administrator, social worker, traveller; kind and treasured friend, adviser and confidante to many. The family wish to thank the teams at Ward 1, Whangarei Hospital and at Baycare Radius, Haruru Falls for their exceptional kindness and loving care of Fen during the three weeks since her accident with her zippy red scooter. A service and celebration of Fen's life will be held at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri on Saturday 8th August 2020 at 2pm. The service will be live-streamed on the internet for those who can't be there. Email below for the link. In lieu of flowers, donations (in memory of Fen) to Auckland City Mission. All communications to: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020