PARKER, Wesley John (John). Passed away peacefully in his 80th year on 8 May 2019, at Hospice North Shore. Deeply loved husband of Lorraine, father and father in law of Jeffrey and Sabine, Carolyn and Keith. Grandfather of Lily, Laura, Tom and Brooke. Elder brother of Selwyn Parker and brother of the late David Parker. A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday 11 May at the Takapuna Methodist Church, 427 Lake Road, Takapuna at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Shore Hospice Trust PO Box 331129, Takapuna 0740
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2019
