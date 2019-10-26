|
MCMILLIN, Wene Margaret. Passed away peacefully in Taupo on 22nd October 2019 aged 88 years. Loved and cherished wife of the late Rex. Dearly loved daughter of the late Bligh and Katie Gribbin. Loved and admired cousin of us all. A service has been held in Taupo. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Trust Inc, PO Box 950 Taupo, would be appreciated. Communications with Wene's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019