Wene Margaret MCMILLIN Notice
MCMILLIN, Wene Margaret. Passed away peacefully in Taupo on 22nd October 2019 aged 88 years. Loved and cherished wife of the late Rex. Dearly loved daughter of the late Bligh and Katie Gribbin. Loved and admired cousin of us all. A service to celebrate Wene's life will be held at The Founders Lounge Chapel, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Friday 25th October 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Trust Inc, PO Box 950 Taupo, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Wene's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
