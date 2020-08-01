Home

Wendy Vivienne (nee Uren) (Wendy) WEST

Wendy Vivienne (nee Uren) (Wendy) WEST Notice
WEST, Wendy Vivienne (Wendy) (nee Uren). Born May 31, 1950. Wendy aged 70, died at home in Pembroke Parish Bermuda. Cherished mother and mother in law to Nicholas and Robyn, Barnaby and Jena. Fun Granny to Holden and Louisa Precious sister and sister in law to Sheryl, Hank and the late Phil. Brilliant aunt to Nina, Joel and their families. To have known Wendy is to love, laugh, play and now to love and miss her forever. All communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020
