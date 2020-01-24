Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hobsonville RSA
114 Hobsonville Road
Hobsonville
LOCHMANN, Wendy Veronica. Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday 21st January 2020, in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife to Karel for 64 years. Much loved mother to Graeme, Jim, Greg and mother in law to Gina, Mary and Raewyn. Adored sister to Nanette, Bunty (deceased) and Chris (deceased). Loved Grandma to Carla, Harold, Jade, James, Vincent, Jeremy and her 6 great grandchildren. Will be lying in state at 82 Anich Road, Massey on Friday 24th January, 2pm. A service to celebrate Wendy's life will be held at Hobsonville RSA, 114 Hobsonville Road, Hobsonville on Saturday 25th January 2020 at 11am. All communications to Graeme 09 8338387. Rest easy with the Lord.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
