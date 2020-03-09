Home

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
Wendy (Hill) PICKARD

Wendy (Hill) PICKARD Notice
PICKARD, Wendy Josephine (nee Hill). Passed away courageously at home on March 7, 2020. Wife of the late Carey John Pickard. Adored and beloved mother of Brendan, Erin, Heather, and Penny. Much loved mum -in-law to Nicki, Dwain, and Sid. A wonderful and much loved grandmother known as Tick Tock to Eden, Briar, and Riley. Heartfelt thanks to the District nurses and our Doctor Iris of Paeroa for their outstanding care. The funeral will take place at St Mary's Catholic Church Paeroa on Wednesday 11th March at 12 noon. All correspondence to 3 Hall St, Paeroa. Go dancing Mum, you will be forever loved and missed.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
