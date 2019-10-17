|
HUNT, Wendy Jane. On October 14th 2019 peacefully in Auckland. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Cherished mum of Deborah and Stephen. Much loved nana of Samuel and Benjamin. A service to celebrate Wendy's life will be held at Waihi Baptist Church, corner of Gilmour and Kenny Streets, Waihi on Monday 21st October at 11am followed by interment in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Waihi Baptist Church Youth Group would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to the Hunt family, C/- PO Box 23, Westpark Marina, Auckland 0661.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2019