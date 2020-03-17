|
DAVIS, Wendy Irene (nee Page). Fell asleep at Harbour Hospice North Shore on 11th March 2020, surrounded by love. Wendy was the loving wife of Royce, mother of Arran and Brook, mother-in-law of Terri, grandmother of Piper, and honorary mother-in-law to Charlotte. Wendy never harmed a person in her life, and is sadly missed. Wendy was my wife, my travel agent, and my shotgun driver. Piper will never know how much love she gave Wendy and all the positive thoughts that came from her. Piper is the angel who came in to Wendy's life. Thanks to our friends and doctors at Day Stay North Shore Hospital - they made the journey easy. With special thanks to Harbour Hospice North Shore for their support. In accordance with Wendy's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 17, 2020