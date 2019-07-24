Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy CRAIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Gay CRAIG

Add a Memory
Wendy Gay CRAIG Notice
CRAIG, Wendy Gay. Died at Assisi Home in Hamilton on Sunday 21st July 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Alan, treasured mother of Michael, Kim, Kirsten and Hadley and nana of her seven grandchildren. Much loved and inspiring friend and mentor to many. Friends and colleagues are invited to join Wendy's family for a celebration of her life at the University of Waikato's Academy of Performing Arts Centre on Thursday 1st August from 4.30pm. Free parking via gate 2B.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.