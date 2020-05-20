Home

Wendy Dianne ASHTON


1949 - 2020
Wendy Dianne ASHTON Notice
ASHTON, Wendy Dianne. Born March 09, 1949. Passed away on May 19, 2020, At Beachfront Hospital, surrounded by love, beloved daughter of the late Bill and Dianna Saggers. Loved and loving Mother to David and Miki , Chris, and Ricardo and Hayley. Adoring Nana of Taiga and Harrison. Loved by many .... Now with her Saviour and Lord whom she loved and served. A private cremation will take place and a future memorial service will be announced.. Instead of flowers, Wendy asks for donations either to The NZ kidney association or to the Salvation Army.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2020
