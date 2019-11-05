|
MCCOY, Wendy Anne (nee Bathurst). Born January 06, 1963. Passed away on October 31, 2019. Wendy passed away peacefully at home in Sydney surrounded by her family. Wendy was an adored wife and soul mate of Greg a perfect mother and confidante to Ben and Josh, a dearly loved eldest daughter of a very proud Rod and Viv Bathurst. Wens was a deeply loved sister of Sandra and Deborah and sister-in-law and Aunty to Kevin, Brett, Chris, Joanna, Katelin, Brodie and Charlotte. Wendy was taken far too soon but she lived her life in a way that leaves those of us left behind enormously better people for having met her and shared her vitality and immense capacity for caring. She is a trusted and much loved friend to a wide range of people from around the world. At Wendy's request we are holding a private, family only gathering in New Zealand to celebrate her life. Messages to 204 Robert Street, Thames.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019