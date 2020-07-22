|
HARRISON, Wella Willemina (nee Westra). Much loved wife of Tony, wonderful mother of Tina, Deborah and Annemarie. Mother in law of Kimata, Mike and Tony. Grandma of Jordan, Chelsea, Chloe, Olivia and Jack. Died in her sleep peacefully at home on Monday 20 July 2020. Born in Holland on 15 November 1936 but a kiwi at heart. A service to celebrate Wellas life will be held at the Blockhouse Bay Baptist Church, 504 Blockhouse Bay Road, Blockhouse Bay on Friday 24 July 2020 at 3:00 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2020