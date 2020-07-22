Home

Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
(9) 836 0029
Service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Blockhouse Bay Baptist Church
504 Blockhouse Bay Road
Blockhouse Bay
Wella Willemina (Westra) HARRISON

Wella Willemina (Westra) HARRISON Notice
HARRISON, Wella Willemina (nee Westra). Much loved wife of Tony, wonderful mother of Tina, Deborah and Annemarie. Mother in law of Kimata, Mike and Tony. Grandma of Jordan, Chelsea, Chloe, Olivia and Jack. Died in her sleep peacefully at home on Monday 20 July 2020. Born in Holland on 15 November 1936 but a kiwi at heart. A service to celebrate Wellas life will be held at the Blockhouse Bay Baptist Church, 504 Blockhouse Bay Road, Blockhouse Bay on Friday 24 July 2020 at 3:00 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2020
