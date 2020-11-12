|
ROSS, Wayne Stephen. Born February 20, 1949. Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on November 7, 2020 at the age of 71. Much loved Father of Helen, Kelly and Rebecca. Grandad of Xander, Flynn, Chrystal and Hunter. Beloved second Son of the late Alexander and Kathleen Ross. Loved Brother of Lynette, Judy, Christine and the late Kenny and Rowan. Loved Brother-in-law of Neil, Barry, Pamela and the late Phil. Loved Uncle and Great Uncle. Sadly missed, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2020