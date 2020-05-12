Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Funeral service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne HART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Ronald (Wayne) HART


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Wayne Ronald (Wayne) HART Notice
HART, Wayne Ronald (Harty/Rev). Born June 7, 1943. Passed away on May 10, 2020. Suddenly at North Shore Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Dearly loved partner and best friend of Trish, loved brother of the late Brian, Kerry and Lyn and brother-in-law of Berni. His wonderful sense of humour will be missed by his family and many friends - no more jokes and stories. A funeral service will be held at a future date. All communications to H Morris Funeral Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -