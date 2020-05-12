|
HART, Wayne Ronald (Harty/Rev). Born June 7, 1943. Passed away on May 10, 2020. Suddenly at North Shore Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Dearly loved partner and best friend of Trish, loved brother of the late Brian, Kerry and Lyn and brother-in-law of Berni. His wonderful sense of humour will be missed by his family and many friends - no more jokes and stories. A funeral service will be held at a future date. All communications to H Morris Funeral Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020