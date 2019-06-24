|
HARPER, Wayne Robert. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 28 May 2019 surrounded by his family. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved Dad of Dean and Avalon. Special friend of Russ. Amazing and proud Poppa of Montana and Jackson. A special thanks to the very caring staff at St Margarets Rest Home Te Atatu. A Memorial Service will be held at the Pukekohe Golf Club 564 Karaka Rd, Karaka this Friday the 28th June 2019 at 11am. Communications to Dean 021955722 or Avalon 0275689707 "Finally Sailing Away" Fair winds and following Seas.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
