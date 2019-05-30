|
HARPER, Wayne Robert. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 28 May 2019 surrounded by his family. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved Dad of Dean and Avalon. Special friend of Russ and Lottie. Amazing and proud Poppa of Montana and Jackson. A special thanks to the very caring staff at St Margarets Rest Home Te Atatu. A Memorial Service will be held in a few weeks. Details to be confirmed. All communications to Avalon 0275689707 "Finally Sailing Away" Fair winds and following Seas.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2019
