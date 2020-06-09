|
CUNNINGHAM, Wayne Raymond. Unexpectedly at his home in Waiomu on 4th June, 2020. Dearly loved son of Ian and the late Dale. Loving brother of Wendy and Gary Talbot, Carolyn and Steve Wilkinson, and the late Joanne. Treasured uncle of Aston and Clare, Kylie and Mai, Amalia and Emmett, Brayden, Mitchell and Carolyn, Josh and Renae, and great- uncle of seven lovely children. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at the Thames War Memorial Civic Centre, 200 Mary Street, Thames, on Thursday 11th June at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Thames St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 49, Thames 3540. All communications to Ian Cunningham, 119 Fergusson Drive, Thames 3500.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020