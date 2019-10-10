Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley Funeral Services
3 Hall Street
Waikato, Waikato 3600
07-862-7388
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne HEAGNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Maurice HEAGNEY

Add a Memory
Wayne Maurice HEAGNEY Notice
HEAGNEY, Wayne Maurice. Sadly passed away peacefully on Sunday 6th October 2019 surrounded by his children, after a short illness, Aged 70 years. Eldest son of the late Frank and Emily, Cherished Dad of Christine, Bryce and Gavin. Loved Grandpop of Chrystal and Christiaan. Much loved brother of Martin and Lorraine, Sandra and Barry, Phillip, Penny and Lester. Loved friend of Pamela. A Service for Wayne will be held on Saturday 12th October 2019 at 1pm in St Georges Anglican Church, Thames. Communications c/- 3 Hall Street, Paeroa 3600.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.