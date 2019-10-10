|
HEAGNEY, Wayne Maurice. Sadly passed away peacefully on Sunday 6th October 2019 surrounded by his children, after a short illness, Aged 70 years. Eldest son of the late Frank and Emily, Cherished Dad of Christine, Bryce and Gavin. Loved Grandpop of Chrystal and Christiaan. Much loved brother of Martin and Lorraine, Sandra and Barry, Phillip, Penny and Lester. Loved friend of Pamela. A Service for Wayne will be held on Saturday 12th October 2019 at 1pm in St Georges Anglican Church, Thames. Communications c/- 3 Hall Street, Paeroa 3600.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2019