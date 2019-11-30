Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collingwood Funeral Home
5 Pretoria Street
Rotorua, Bay of Plenty 3010
07-347-0069
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Rotorua crematorium Chapel
Sala Street
Rotorua
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne MIDDLETON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Lewis MIDDLETON

Add a Memory
Wayne Lewis MIDDLETON Notice
MIDDLETON, Wayne Lewis. Passed away peacefully at home in Rotorua. Aged 76 years. Loved by his devoted wife Lorraine, loved dearly by his children,grandchildren and great granddaughter. The rock of our family and will be sadly missed. The service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held at the Rotorua crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at 11am. Followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery. All communications to The Middleton family c/o 5 Pretoria Street Rotorua 3010.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -