|
|
|
HART, Wayne Lewis. Born January 28, 1953. Passed away on February 04, 2020. Wayne passed away suddenly on 4 February at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved son of Yvonne and Gilbert (deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gillian and Gary; Paul and Beatriz. A private cremation has been arranged. For those who wish to pay their respects a viewing will be held on Monday 10 February at Davis Funeral Services, 2a Udys Road, Pakuranga between 10 am and 3pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020