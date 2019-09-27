Home

Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
07-856 5129
Wayne John STEINER-SIMPSON

Wayne John STEINER-SIMPSON
STEINER-SIMPSON, Wayne John. Aged 77. Passed away peacefully on the 25th of September 2019, after a long battle with illness. Loved husband of Jennifer. Proud father and father-in-law of Roger and Rosemary, Antony, and Amy and Rob. Stepfather and Step father-in- law of Chris, Tammy and Derek, Kylie and Simi. Dearly loved brother of Bobbie and the late Pamela. Much loved Grandfather of Alethea, Aiden, Arthur, Freya, Winona, Jorja, Primo, Jayda, Jacob, Nicole, and Jenna. Great-Grandfather of Blake, and Max. Cherished uncle of Jane. A funeral service for Wayne will be held at Woodside Estate, 130 - 132 Woodside Road Matangi Hamilton, on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 11:00am. Donations to the Kidney Society NZ.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
