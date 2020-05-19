|
OLD, Wayne John. Passed away peacefully after a short illness at the North Shore Hospital on 13 May 2020 aged 59. Dearly loved son of David and Ann. Brother of Sheree (deceased) and Craig. Brother in law of Kerry and Uncle of Caitlin, Briana, Ben and Luke. Wayne will be sadly missed by family and friends. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at the North Shore Hospital and the staff at Creative Abilities. A private service will be held on Saturday 23 May at 11am. Because of very limited numbers allowed the service will be live streamed. To receive the link please email [email protected] for details.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 19, 2020