WALKER, Wayne James. Dearly loved husband and true friend of Brenda, loving and devoted father of Amelia, father in law of Bernard, fond grandfather of Ari and Maksim. Died suddenly on 6 September 2019, aged 75 years. Sincere thanks to the medical staff at Auckland City Hospital CCU for their wonderful care and kindness. A service for Wayne will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 20 September 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019