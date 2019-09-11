Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
WALKER, Wayne James. Dearly loved husband and true friend of Brenda, loving and devoted father of Amelia, father in law of Bernard, fond grandfather of Ari and Maksim. Died suddenly on 6 September 2019, aged 75 years. Sincere thanks to the medical staff at Auckland City Hospital CCU for their wonderful care and kindness. A service for Wayne will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 20 September 2019 at 10:00 am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
