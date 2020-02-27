|
FONG, Wayne (Wain). Born March 21, 1975. Passed away on February 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon. Loved father of Ryan and Mason. Loved son of Wing and Jan, big brother to Jayne, Jaclyn and Winsom and uncle to his nieces and nephews. His kind and loving nature will be missed by all who knew him but especially by the children of the family, whom he held dear. A memorial service will be held on Saturday 29th February 2020 at 12:30pm Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020