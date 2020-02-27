Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne FONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne (Wain) FONG


1975 - 2020
Add a Memory
Wayne (Wain) FONG Notice
FONG, Wayne (Wain). Born March 21, 1975. Passed away on February 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon. Loved father of Ryan and Mason. Loved son of Wing and Jan, big brother to Jayne, Jaclyn and Winsom and uncle to his nieces and nephews. His kind and loving nature will be missed by all who knew him but especially by the children of the family, whom he held dear. A memorial service will be held on Saturday 29th February 2020 at 12:30pm Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -