BARNES, Wayne Edward. Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 12th August 2019. Loved husband of Rosalie and father of Danielle and Jeff. Grandfather of David, Brandon, Brooke, Savannah and Collin. A memorial service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Harbour Hospice Hibiscus Coast. www.harbourhospice.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019