Wayne David MADAY

MADAY, Wayne David. On Sunday October 27th 2019 at Bay of Islands Hospital, Kawakawa in the arms of his beloved wife. Deeply loved and respected Husband of Lois. Highly respected and loved by Mike and Kate, and Tracy and Wynn. Very loved Pop to Sky and Grace; Thomas, Henry, Katie and Molly. Husband of the late Wendy and loving Father of Nicki, Sally, Jennifer and Chris. Poppa of Ava and Coen, Nathan and Regan, and Nicholas, Heather, Stefan and Antony. At Wayne's request a private cremation was held. There will be a celebration of Wayne's life on Friday 8th November 2019 in The Saint James Hall, 209 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 11:00am. My beautiful man, our time together was short, but our love was like no other. Rest peacefully My Love, your struggle is over. Donations to Hospice Mid-Northland PO Box 141 Kerikeri 0245 would be kindly appreciated. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe/Kawakawa



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
