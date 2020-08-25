|
HO, Wayne Cornel. Passed away 22nd August 2020 at Papakura, Auckland. Loved son of Isobel Grace and Dick (Tai Hee) Ho (deceased). Adored brother of Shareen and Anthony (deceased). Loved uncle of Benjamin and Kim, his cousins and family in New Zealand and Australia. At peace. A service will be held on Thursday 27th August 2020. (Due to current restrictions, please notify Funeral Directors if wishing to attend). Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 25, 2020