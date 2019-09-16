Home

Warwick Percival Newell TYLER

TYLER, Warwick Percival Newell. Passed away peacefully at home on 13th September 2019, aged 82 years. Loved husband of Patricia for 58 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Patrice, Evan and Rebecca, Sarah and Cale, and Emma. Adored Grandpa of Courtney, Simon and Daniel; Jared, Joel, Abigail, Bethany, Rachel, Wesley, Nathan, Matthew, Cassia, Benjamin, Pheobe and Gabriel; Imogen and Ashton; and Dylan. A celebration of Warwick's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Tuesday 17th September at 2.00pm, followed by burial at Taupo Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Tyler Family c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
