Warwick Leonard HOBBS

Warwick Leonard HOBBS Notice
HOBBS, Warwick Leonard. Peacefully at Dunstan Hospital, Clyde, on Tuesday, 15 October 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Janine and Peter Heeringa (Christchurch), Paul and Lisa (Auckland), loved Grandad of William, Rowan, Tim and Simon. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Lawrence and Maiona Hobbs, Jocelyn and the late Don Markwell. In accordance with Warwick's wishes a private cremation has been held. There will be a Memorial Service in Christchurch at a later date to be advised. Messages to 13A Aorangi Road, Bryndwr, Christchurch 8053 or email [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
