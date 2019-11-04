Home

Warwick Garth BROWN

Warwick Garth BROWN Notice
BROWN, Warwick Garth. Born March 07, 1942. Passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2019. Age 77. Son of the late Garth and Edna, brother to Clinton and Angela. Much loved partner of Noreen Eady. Loved father of the late Peter, special father to Lara and awesome grandfather to Jacob. A private cremation and family service has been held. A memorial service to commentate Warwick's life will be arranged at a date to be advised.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
