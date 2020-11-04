|
BURLING, Warwick Francis (Silver). 17 October 1947 - 3 November 2020 left this world peacefully in his sleep. Very much loved Dad of Steve and Tracee, Michelle, Philippa and Bruce, and Charlie (deceased). Proud Grandad of Caleb, Madison, Bodie (deceased), Phoebe, Aidan and Molly; Riley, Cooper and Ollie. Great Grandad of Odin and Reid. A celebration of Warwick's life will be held at Elliotts' Chapel on Cameron, 414 Cameron Road on Saturday 7th November at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2020