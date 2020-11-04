Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Elliotts' Chapel on Cameron
414 Cameron Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Warwick BURLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warwick Francis (Silver) BURLING


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Warwick Francis (Silver) BURLING Notice
BURLING, Warwick Francis (Silver). 17 October 1947 - 3 November 2020 left this world peacefully in his sleep. Very much loved Dad of Steve and Tracee, Michelle, Philippa and Bruce, and Charlie (deceased). Proud Grandad of Caleb, Madison, Bodie (deceased), Phoebe, Aidan and Molly; Riley, Cooper and Ollie. Great Grandad of Odin and Reid. A celebration of Warwick's life will be held at Elliotts' Chapel on Cameron, 414 Cameron Road on Saturday 7th November at 2pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warwick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -