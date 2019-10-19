|
MASSEY, Warwick Edward. Died on 18 October 2019 aged 85 after a short illness. Greatly loved and respected husband of Hueline, father and father- in-law of Louise (deceased) and Andrew, Edward and Lizzie and much loved Grandpa of Zoe, Burton, Nikita, Madeline, Theo and Lilian. A celebration of Warwick's life will be held on Wednesday 23 October In Warkworth's Town Hall, 2 Alnwick St at 1.30pm. Donations to Forest & Bird to share Warwick's passion would be welcomed in lieu of flowers. All communications to P O Box 335, Warkworth.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019