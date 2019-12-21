Home

Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Brightside Road
Whangaparaoa
Warren Vincent (Warren) BOUNSALL


1944 - 2019
Warren Vincent (Warren) BOUNSALL Notice
BOUNSALL, Warren Vincent (Warren). Born September 21, 1944. Passed away on December 18, 2019. Died peacefully at his home in Gulf Harbour after a long battle. Loved husband of Rondez, father to Simon and father in law to Anne Marie, grandfather to Vienna, Kalani, Jet and Ava. Safe in Jehovah's memory awaiting a resurrection back to perfect life in an earthly paradise. Memorial Service on Monday 23 December 1pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Brightside Road Whangaparaoa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
